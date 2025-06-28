Juventus Defender Nicolo Savona Sidelined by Ankle Injury

Juventus defender Nicolo Savona will not participate further in the Club World Cup following an ankle injury sustained in a 5-2 defeat by Manchester City, the Italian club confirmed. Savona, aged 22, had been a key player in all three group matches for Juventus.

During the match on Thursday, Savona was substituted in the 60th minute after sustaining a high-grade capsular ligament injury confirmed by diagnostic tests. His rehabilitation has commenced, with a re-evaluation set for a month's time.

Despite Savona's absence, Juventus, who secured the second spot in Group G, will compete against Real Madrid in the last 16 in Miami. Federico Gatti is expected to fill Savona's defensive role, as he did in the team's prior victory over Al Ain.

