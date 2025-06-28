NASCAR's In-Season Challenge: A Game-Changer or Distraction?

NASCAR's innovative In-Season Challenge debuted in Atlanta, stirring mixed reactions. While some drivers remain laser-focused on playoff qualifications, others see it as an opportunity amidst their championship pursuits.

Joey Logano of Team Penske downplayed concerns of distraction, focusing instead on victory potential. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, backing his recent Pocono win, feels both relieved and pressured to perform in the challenge, which promises a lucrative USD 1 million prize.

NASCAR anticipates heightened interest as the single-elimination tournament progresses, despite initial driver reservations. The format reduces competitors through multiple venues, culminating in Indianapolis. As the challenge advances, expectations of increased attention from both drivers and fans are high.

