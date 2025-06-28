NASCAR's In-Season Challenge: A Game-Changer or Distraction?
NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge, a bracket-style tournament, has generated mixed reactions from drivers. While some like Joey Logano embrace it as an opportunity, others remain focused on the main championship. With a $1 million prize at stake, interest is expected to grow as the tournament progresses.
NASCAR's innovative In-Season Challenge debuted in Atlanta, stirring mixed reactions. While some drivers remain laser-focused on playoff qualifications, others see it as an opportunity amidst their championship pursuits.
Joey Logano of Team Penske downplayed concerns of distraction, focusing instead on victory potential. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, backing his recent Pocono win, feels both relieved and pressured to perform in the challenge, which promises a lucrative USD 1 million prize.
NASCAR anticipates heightened interest as the single-elimination tournament progresses, despite initial driver reservations. The format reduces competitors through multiple venues, culminating in Indianapolis. As the challenge advances, expectations of increased attention from both drivers and fans are high.
