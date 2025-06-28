Teen Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Surpasses Peers to Become India's No.1

Left Menu

Gautam Adani applauds 19-year-old chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for becoming India's top-ranked player after winning the UzChess Cup Masters. Praggnanandhaa overtook D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, securing the fourth position globally. His triumph in Tashkent added another victory to his growing list of achievements.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (Photo: @rpraggnachess/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed his pride in Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who, at 19, has ascended to become India's top-ranked chess player. Praggnanandhaa's recent success at the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent propelled him to the top spot after defeating home favorite Nodirbek Abdusattorov with the Black pieces on the final day.

Praggnanandhaa's impressive performance saw his live rating soar to 2778.3, surpassing previous top-ranked players, including reigning world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi. Globally, he now occupies the fourth position, trailing behind chess giants Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana.

Despite starting the last day trailing Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, Praggnanandhaa caught up in points and secured his win in subsequent tiebreaks. This victory marks his third significant title, following triumphs at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament and the Grand Chess Tour Superbet Classic Romania.

