Jofra Archer: Ready to Rekindle Test Cricket Fire?

In a calculated move, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been methodical in reintroducing pace bowler Jofra Archer to Test cricket, according to ECB director Rob Key.

While Archer has not played a Test since 2021, Rob Key revealed the decision to delay his return for the second Test against India was strategic, aiming to ensure Archer's optimal performance without risking further injury.

Despite England's victory over India in the first Test, there's consensus that Archer's inclusion could fortify their bowling lineup, provided he is utilized smartly to prevent injury recurrence.