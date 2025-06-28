Left Menu

West Indies Captain Slams Umpiring After Test Defeat

West Indies captain Roston Chase and head coach Daren Sammy criticize umpiring decisions after a loss to Australia in the Barbados Test, highlighting key moments and calling for accountability and penalties for poor officiating decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:07 IST
Roston Chase (Photo: younggross22/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

West Indies captain Roston Chase has launched a fierce criticism of the umpiring decisions during their 159-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test match, claiming that those judgments were a significant factor in determining the game's outcome.

According to Chase, several key decisions went against the West Indies, including his own lbw dismissal despite a possible inside edge and a contentious catch involving Shai Hope. He expressed frustration over how the decisions thwarted their efforts after having Australia in a vulnerable position.

Chase, supported by head coach Daren Sammy, called for more accountability and possible penalties for umpires making erroneous calls, lamenting the disparity in consequences between players and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

