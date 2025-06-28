West Indies Captain Slams Umpiring After Test Defeat

West Indies captain Roston Chase has launched a fierce criticism of the umpiring decisions during their 159-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test match, claiming that those judgments were a significant factor in determining the game's outcome.

According to Chase, several key decisions went against the West Indies, including his own lbw dismissal despite a possible inside edge and a contentious catch involving Shai Hope. He expressed frustration over how the decisions thwarted their efforts after having Australia in a vulnerable position.

Chase, supported by head coach Daren Sammy, called for more accountability and possible penalties for umpires making erroneous calls, lamenting the disparity in consequences between players and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)