India Prepares for Historic FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Showdown

India is set to face Pakistan, Chile, and Switzerland in Pool B of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in November. The event will be co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai, marking the first edition with 24 teams. It aims to promote hockey among emerging nations and enhance infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:00 IST
India will compete against arch-rivals Pakistan, Chile, and Switzerland in Pool B of the expanded FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The draw was held at the FIH headquarters, with this edition featuring an unprecedented 24 teams.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India representatives participated in the ceremony. Ikram emphasized the event's alignment with FIH's strategy to engage the youth globally and improve infrastructure, highlighting a new stadium in Madurai.

Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh hailed the draw as a landmark moment in hockey history. Germany, the defending champions, are favorites, having claimed their seventh title by defeating France in the final of the 2023 edition.

