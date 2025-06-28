Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs at Dutch GP: A Tale of Grit and Glory

In a stunning performance at the Dutch Grand Prix, Marc Marquez overcame multiple practice crashes to secure his ninth sprint victory of the season. Starting from fourth on the grid, Marquez led ahead of his brother Alex and Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, extending his championship lead to 43 points.

Marc Marquez delivered a masterclass at the Dutch Grand Prix, overcoming two practice crashes to clinch his ninth sprint win of the season. Starting fourth on the grid at Assen, the Ducati rider extended his MotoGP championship lead by 43 points, demonstrating remarkable resilience and strategic prowess.

Marquez's victory was hard-fought, as he fended off competition from his brother Alex of Gresini Racing and Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia, who claimed his first sprint podium since 2023. Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had taken pole but crashed with four laps to go. Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia, third in the championship standings, could only secure fifth behind VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The win provided a significant confidence boost for Marquez following a challenging practice session. "Today we breathe a lot...because my body cannot accept another big crash like yesterday," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of strategy and caution in his win. Looking towards Sunday's race, Marquez aims to overcome challenges at specific turns at the 'Cathedral of Speed'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

