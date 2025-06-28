Klopp Condemns Expanded Club World Cup Format as a Burden on Players

Juergen Klopp, former Liverpool manager, has openly condemned the introduction of the expanded Club World Cup format, describing it as the worst initiative ever in football. Speaking to the German newspaper Die Welt, Klopp expressed concerns over the increased pressures on players due to an already congested football schedule.

The revised format introduces a 32-team event every four years during the pre-season periods, coinciding with intervals between major international tournaments. Klopp criticized the plan, labeling the competition as pointless and suggesting that it further strains players who have limited downtime. "It's a pointless competition. Whoever wins will have the worst winner tag," he remarked.

Klopp, currently head of global soccer at Red Bull, also reflected on his career. Despite speculation about a return to coaching, he stated, "I don't want that anymore," citing satisfaction with his current role, which offers a different kind of challenge and allows better management of his schedule.

