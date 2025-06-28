Christian Horner Quashes Max Verstappen Rumors: Red Bull Maintains Contract Clarity

On Saturday, Red Bull's team boss Christian Horner refuted speculation that star driver Max Verstappen might be moving to Mercedes, labeling such talk as mere "noise." Horner emphasized that Red Bull's contract with Verstappen extends until 2028, aiming to quell any media-driven distractions.

Mercedes, with driver George Russell's contract set to expire at year-end, has fueled whispers of a potential Verstappen switch. Both Russell and Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff have alluded to possible availability, but Horner remains unfazed by these suggestions.

Verstappen, facing a release clause dependent on meeting performance targets, finished seventh in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring. Despite struggles in qualifying, he remains resolute, hoping for competitive performance during the race against rivals Ferrari and Mercedes.

