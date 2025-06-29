Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Signings, Transfers, and Triumphs

This sports news roundup covers key events including Kevin Bahl's new contract with the Flames, Mexico's victory over Saudi Arabia, Nick Martinez's near no-hitter for the Reds, and the passing of Dave Parker. It also highlights significant trades and player movements across various leagues.

Updated: 29-06-2025 10:26 IST
In recent sports updates, Kevin Bahl has secured a six-year, $32.1 million contract with the Calgary Flames, ensuring the defenseman remains with the team. Simultaneously, in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Glendale, Arizona, Mexico clinched a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, advancing to the semi-finals against Honduras.

Over in Major League Baseball, the Cincinnati Reds' Nick Martinez flirted with a no-hitter against the Padres, only to have it broken late in the game. At the same time, the sports world mourns the loss of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker, who passed away at the age of 74.

Other player transfers highlight the rapid changes within teams, with Lonzo Ball moving to the Cavaliers and Nicolas Lodeiro bidding farewell to the Houston Dynamo. Meanwhile, the NHL Draft saw Matthew Schaefer chosen as the top pick by the New York Islanders.

