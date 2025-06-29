Ilia Topuria's Knockout Victory: A New Era in MMA

On Saturday, Ilia Topuria delivered a commanding first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira, clinching the UFC lightweight title at UFC 317. In what was a heavily anticipated fight, Topuria fulfilled his pre-fight promise of domination, showcasing his formidable striking abilities.

Despite Oliveira being a former lightweight champion, he was no match for Topuria, who rose from the featherweight ranks with an impressive 16-0 professional record. Topuria's transition to the 155-pound division marked a significant step in his career, as he conquered Oliveira with a powerful right hook followed by a decisive left hand, ending the bout in dramatic fashion.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja maintained his reign in the flyweight division by securing a third-round submission victory over Kai Kara-France. Using strategic grappling techniques, Pantoja dominated his opponent, showcasing his skillful proficiency on the mat.

(With inputs from agencies.)