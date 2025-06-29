Rohit Sharma Relives India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Cricket fans celebrated as Rohit Sharma recounted India's T20 World Cup triumph, a victory that ended a 13-year title drought. Reflecting on the nerve-wracking final against South Africa, Sharma admitted to a sleepless night, consumed by thoughts of the match.

One key play stood out: Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular catch off the dangerous David Miller, a moment that shifted the momentum in India's favor. Despite initial anxiety in the dressing room following early wickets, Hardik Pandya's bowling and Virat Kohli's stabilizing innings proved crucial.

Accolades were given to Axar Patel for his valuable partnership with Kohli, while abiding support came from the entire team. Sharma praised his teammates' efforts, acknowledging Kohli's experience and focus, which were instrumental in securing India's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)