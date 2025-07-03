Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Performance
Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a record nine sixes as India secured a four-wicket victory over England in the third U19 Youth ODI. His explosive 86 off 31 balls propelled India to chase England's 268/6 with ease, bringing his team to a 2-1 lead in the series.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's U-19 cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, delivered a stellar performance smashing a record nine sixes as his team triumphed over England by four wickets. The young prodigy, aged just 14, played a crucial role in India's victory in the truncated third U19 Youth ODI, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Suryavanshi's spectacular innings of 86 runs off merely 31 balls included six boundaries and a record-breaking nine maximums. The blistering display of batting eclipsed the previous record of eight sixes in a U-19 ODI set by Mandeep Singh, establishing Suryavanshi as a rising star in the cricket world.
Kanishk Chouhan also stood out with his bowling and batting performance, taking three wickets for 30 runs and scoring an unbeaten 43, guiding India to a comfortable win. England's captain Thomas Rew had earlier put up resistance with an unbeaten 76, but the efforts fell short against the Indian chase guided by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healy's Stark Warning: Aussie Batting Woes Ahead of West Indies Tour
Mega Yoga Day Event in Visakhapatnam Anticipates Record-Breaking Attendance
Lakhimpur Kheri's Record-Breaking Water Conservation Triumph
Global Yoga Celebration: Visakhapatnam's Record-Breaking Yoga Day Plans
Historic Change: Los Angeles Lakers Sold in Record-Breaking Deal