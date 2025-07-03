Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Performance

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a record nine sixes as India secured a four-wicket victory over England in the third U19 Youth ODI. His explosive 86 off 31 balls propelled India to chase England's 268/6 with ease, bringing his team to a 2-1 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:41 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's U-19 cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, delivered a stellar performance smashing a record nine sixes as his team triumphed over England by four wickets. The young prodigy, aged just 14, played a crucial role in India's victory in the truncated third U19 Youth ODI, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Suryavanshi's spectacular innings of 86 runs off merely 31 balls included six boundaries and a record-breaking nine maximums. The blistering display of batting eclipsed the previous record of eight sixes in a U-19 ODI set by Mandeep Singh, establishing Suryavanshi as a rising star in the cricket world.

Kanishk Chouhan also stood out with his bowling and batting performance, taking three wickets for 30 runs and scoring an unbeaten 43, guiding India to a comfortable win. England's captain Thomas Rew had earlier put up resistance with an unbeaten 76, but the efforts fell short against the Indian chase guided by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive prowess.

