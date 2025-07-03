Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Record-Breaking Performance

India's U-19 cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, delivered a stellar performance smashing a record nine sixes as his team triumphed over England by four wickets. The young prodigy, aged just 14, played a crucial role in India's victory in the truncated third U19 Youth ODI, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Suryavanshi's spectacular innings of 86 runs off merely 31 balls included six boundaries and a record-breaking nine maximums. The blistering display of batting eclipsed the previous record of eight sixes in a U-19 ODI set by Mandeep Singh, establishing Suryavanshi as a rising star in the cricket world.

Kanishk Chouhan also stood out with his bowling and batting performance, taking three wickets for 30 runs and scoring an unbeaten 43, guiding India to a comfortable win. England's captain Thomas Rew had earlier put up resistance with an unbeaten 76, but the efforts fell short against the Indian chase guided by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive prowess.

