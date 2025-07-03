Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota's Untimely Passing in Fiery Car Crash

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, who was a forward for Liverpool, died in a car accident near Zamora, Spain, according to Spanish state TV. The crash also claimed the life of his brother. Local police have indicated the news is likely correct but are awaiting official confirmation.

The accident occurred just after midnight on Thursday when the car caught fire, as reported by the regional fire department of Castille-Leon. Jota was pivotal in Liverpool's recent successes, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

With 65 goals in 182 matches for Liverpool and 49 appearances for Portugal, including two UEFA Nations League wins, Jota's contributions to football were significant and widely remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)