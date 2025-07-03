Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Perish in Car Crash

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in Spain. Their deaths leave a significant void in the football community, with widespread mourning from fans and colleagues. Jota had a distinguished career with Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, leaving a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:24 IST
Tragedy struck the football world as Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother were killed in a car crash in northwestern Spain. Authorities reported that their Lamborghini veered off the road, possibly due to a burst tire, later catching fire.

The crash occurred near Zamora, around 00:30 a.m. local time. Jota, 28, who had just celebrated his marriage and was a father of three, was mourned by fans and teammates alike. Cristiano Ronaldo expressed disbelief on social media, highlighting the family's immeasurable loss.

Jota's contributions to Liverpool FC and Portugal were profound, having helped win multiple titles. Tributes poured in from the Portuguese Football Federation, clubs, and fans. A minute of silence was observed at the Women's Euros matches in their honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

