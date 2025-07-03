Shubman Gill's Historic 150 Pushes India's Strong Stand Against England

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to a commanding 419 for six at lunch on day two of their second Test against England. Gill soared to a career-best 150, while Jadeja's solid 89 complemented the partnership. The English pacers found little in the pitch to aid them, allowing the duo to forge a formidable 203-run stand.

Beginning the day at 310 for five, India added 109 runs in 25 overs. Despite their strategic short ball approach, England couldn't restrain Gill and Jadeja through the morning session. The breakthrough finally came from Josh Tongue, whose short delivery ended Jadeja's innings, as he edged it to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith.

Under clear skies at Edgbaston, Jadeja resumed with calculated strokes, including a cover punch and cut off Ben Stokes. Gill, demonstrating his techniques, notably reversed swept Shoaib Bashir and drove Chris Woakes through cover. Stokes adjusted field positions with Washington Sundar's arrival, but Tongue continued to challenge with his extra bounce.

