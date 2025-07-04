Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mexican boxer Chavez Jr arrested by US immigration officers, DHS says

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and faces deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

Chavez Jr., 39, who lost a bout to influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday, had an active arrest warrant against him in Mexico.

Motor racing-Hamilton hoping to end his podium drought at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has won a record nine times at Silverstone but arrives this year on a 13-race run without a podium, equalling the longest drought of the seven-times world champion's Formula One career. The Briton would dearly love to win again this weekend and end the unhappy sequence in his first race in Britain as a Ferrari driver.

Jets sign F Gustav Nyquist to 1-year, $3.25M deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year, $3.25 million contract. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 79 games with the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild in 2024-25.

Report: Yankees sign INF Nicky Lopez to minor league deal

The New York Yankees signed veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to a minor league deal, FanSided reported Thursday. The Yankees had previously designated infielder CJ Alexander for assignment, and the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers from New York earlier Thursday.

Hurricanes sign F Nikolaj Ehlers to 6-year, $51M deal

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Thursday to a six-year, $51 million contract with an average annual value of $8.5 million through the 2030-31 season. "Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he's chosen to make Carolina his home," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said, referencing the opening of the league year on Tuesday. "He's a highly-skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group."

Tennis-Sinner thrashes Vukic to roar into Wimbledon third round

World number one Jannik Sinner demolished Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 in a Centre Court masterclass to move ominously into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday. The Italian was streets ahead of the 93rd-ranked Vukic who barely laid a glove on the top seed in the opening two sets before saving face with some third-set resistance.

Tennis-Djokovic easing into old routine as seeds hit back at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued. World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

MLB roundup: Dodgers win as Clayton Kershaw gets 3,000th K

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a full night Wednesday, watching Clayton Kershaw record his 3,000th career strikeout before Freddie Freeman capped a three-run ninth-inning rally with a game-ending single in a 5-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani also drove in runs for the Dodgers in the ninth. Ohtani scored the game-winner, and Will Klein (1-0) earned his first victory for the Dodgers.

Mets place RHP Paul Blackburn (shoulder) back on IL

Amid a series of roster moves Thursday, the New York Mets placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list because of a shoulder impingement. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Soccer-Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames. Evidence at the crash site suggested Jota's car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, police said. The vehicle then flipped over and ended up in the central reservation. The crash occurred around 00:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) in the province of Zamora.

