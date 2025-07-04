Jeetan Patel provides fitness update on seamers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson

England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel provided fitness updates on fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson after the completion of the second day of the Birmingham Test against India at Edgbaston. At the end of the day's play on Thursday, England was 77/3, with Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) unbeaten in reply to India's total of 587.

Jeetan Patel spoke about pacer Brydon Carse's performance in the first innings of the game, who snapped just one wicket in his spell of 24 overs, where he conceded 83 runs and bowled three maiden overs. "Carse had two hard test matches, and fortunately, we've had a good break between the first and second Test, but it's the beauty of having a battery of seamers," he said in the post-day press conference.

Further, Patel confirmed that Archer and Atkinson are fully fit and they can be considered for selection in the coming matches of the series. "We've got some guys coming back into the squad. Namely, Joff bowled rockets at lunch today again, and Gus may be back at full fitness, and then you can start to rotate," he added.

Archer played his first red-ball contest in more than four years earlier this week when he turned out for Sussex in their four-day match against Durham at Chester-Le-Street and showed glimpses of his best as he scored 31 with the bat and collected figures of 1/32 from 18 overs as the teams played out a draw. Making his return to the side ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Archer has played plenty of ODIs and T20Is for England but is short of Test Match experience.

Coming to the match, in reply to India's daunting 587, England were rattled early after Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj made early inroads. The duo bowled in tandem and removed Ben Duckett (0), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (19) within the blink of an eye. Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched a comeback by raising an unbeaten 52-run stand to propel England to 77/3 at the end of a pulsating day. (ANI)

