Pankaj Advani powers into quarterfinals of Commonwealth Billiards

India's multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani powered into the 6-Red Snooker quarterfinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Billiards Championships here on Friday.

After a slow start, Advani outplayed Australia's Xavier Daw 3-1, the clearance of 42 in the second frame was the highlight of his first-round victory.

Brijesh Damani, the other Indian in the fray in the men's section, went down 1-3 to Cyprus' Michael Georgiou.

In the women's section, Keerthana Pandian and Asian champion (15-red) Anupama Ramachandran made the knockout quarterfinals with contrasting wins. While Keerthana outclassed Swaziland's Simphiwe Dlamini 2-0, Anupama overcame mid-match blues before putting it past Australia's Lilly Meldrum.

Southpaw Arantxa Sanchis, the third Indian in the fray, lost to Malaysia's Tan Kim Mei 0-2. Keerthana takes on the Malaysian cueist next.

Results: 6-Red Snooker (Round 1): Men: Pankaj Advani (Ind) beat Xavier Daw (Aus) 3-1 (16-27, 42 (42) -17, 36-16, 34-23); Brijesh Damani (Ind) lost to Michael Georgiou (Cyp) 32-34, 1-48, 33-31, 4-39).

Women: Keerthana Pandian (Ind) beat Simphiwe Dlamini (Swa) 2-1 (49-5, 52 (44) -1); Anupama Ramachandran (Ind) beat Lilly Meldrum (Aus) 2-1 (46-5, 14-24, 33-11); Arantxa Sanchis (Ind) lost to Tan Kim Mei (Mas) 0-2 (7-53, 19-37).

