Left Menu

Soccer-France aiming for united front in Women's Euro clash with England 

Coach Laurent Bonadei, who has spent a lot of time defending his decision not to bring the duo to Switzerland, told reporters he would be rotating his team at the Euros if that is what it took to end their wait for an elusive first major trophy. "In my mind, all the players who are part of this group have their chance to bring their stone to the building of this team," he said.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 23:02 IST
Soccer-France aiming for united front in Women's Euro clash with England 
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

France will put on a united front when they play England in their Women's Euro group opener in Zurich on Saturday, the team said on Friday, despite former captain Wendie Renard and record goal-scorer Eugenie Le Sommer being left out of the tournament squad. Coach Laurent Bonadei, who has spent a lot of time defending his decision not to bring the duo to Switzerland, told reporters he would be rotating his team at the Euros if that is what it took to end their wait for an elusive first major trophy.

"In my mind, all the players who are part of this group have their chance to bring their stone to the building of this team," he said. "Tomorrow there will be 11 players who will start this match but I can already tell you that those who will start the match against Wales will be different." France are drawn in Group D with England, Wales and Netherlands, with the top two going through to the knockout stage.

Bonadei's new captain Griege Mbock is set to miss the game through injury but the French have sought to foster a strong mentality in which every player is ready to step up, regardless of age or experience. "It's true that there have been a lot of changes over the past year but we remain a strong group, the French team. Of course, we have responsibilities that may be different at certain times but everyone has a role to play in this team," midfielder Sakina Karchaoui told reporters.

"We are all present for each other, we are building a strong team, we have worked on all aspects. Now, there is a very good competition coming and it is up to us to show what the French team has to offer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025