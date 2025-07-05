Left Menu

Siraj and Akash Deep: Seamers Shine in Second Test

In the second Test, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj praised fellow seamer Akash Deep for his outstanding performance in their six-wicket haul. Siraj described Akash Deep as a 'horse' who seized his opportunity, as the duo successfully bowled out England, achieving a combined ten wickets.

Updated: 05-07-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:13 IST
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, a key performer in the second Test, credited his fellow bowler Akash Deep for his significant contribution to the team's success. Siraj, who took six wickets, described Akash Deep as a 'horse' ready to seize his moment on the field.

Akash Deep, who replaced the rested Jasprit Bumrah, formed a formidable partnership with Siraj. Together, they managed to dismiss England for 407, with Akash Deep taking four crucial wickets. The synergy between the two was evident as they complemented each other's bowling styles seamlessly.

Both players expressed their satisfaction with the performance, emphasizing their collaborative spirit and strategic execution. Akash Deep, despite missing his maiden five-wicket haul, remained optimistic and content, valuing the experience gained alongside Siraj.

