SO Bharat Launches 'Each One Reach One' to Empower Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities

Special Olympics Bharat (SO Bharat) has unveiled a significant initiative called 'Each One Reach One,' a national registration campaign aimed at bringing together more individuals with intellectual disabilities. The organization, known for its dedication to empowering this community, hopes to provide greater opportunities in sports, health, education, and youth leadership.

This campaign represents SO Bharat's continuous endeavor to create an inclusive society where people from diverse backgrounds can pursue their dreams. President Mallika Nadda emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that it is designed to reach and empower those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, enabling them to identify their unique talents and build self-confidence.

SO Bharat has seen considerable success, with its athletes recently winning 33 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin. 'Each One Reach One' is poised to further SO Bharat's mission of inclusivity by encouraging more individuals to explore their potential in sports, education, and leadership roles.