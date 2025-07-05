Indian Squad Gears Up for Crucial ISSF World Cup Shotgun Finale

A six-member Indian team, featuring three women, is set to compete at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun finale in Lonato, Italy. The Skeet team has already started training, while the Trap team is expected to arrive soon.

The qualification rounds for both men's and women's skeet begin Sunday, with the initial 50 targets to be attempted. Athletes will return on Monday for another set of 50 targets before the final round on Tuesday, July 08, 2025, leading to the finals.

Indian medal hopes ride on Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka. They face stiff competition from international talents such as Vincent Hancock of the USA and Italian shooter Gabriele Rossetti. Women's competition is notably fierce, highlighted by American legend Kimberly Rhode.

