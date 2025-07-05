Rishabh Pant Shatters Six-Hitting Record in Thrilling Edgbaston Test

India's dynamic vice-captain Rishabh Pant added another accolade to his name by exhibiting his unparalleled six-hitting prowess at Edgbaston during the second Test against England. Pant's aggressive play took center stage on the fourth day as he smashed three towering sixes, surpassing England captain Ben Stokes' record for the most sixes hit by a player in an away nation.

Following his spectacular display, Pant now boasts 24 Test sixes in England, the highest by any player on foreign soil, leaving Stokes' tally of 21 in South Africa trailing behind. West Indies legend Vivian Richards holds the third position with 16 sixes in England. With just under two days of play left, Pant, together with Test captain Shubman Gill, stepped up to accelerate India's scoring rate.

Pant began his innings with flair, brilliantly pulling a back-of-the-length delivery for four and then clearing the boundary with a flat-batted hit. He capitalized on a missed opportunity by England's Zak Crawley and continued to unleash his batting prowess, recording his second six by sweeping the ball over backward square. Though Pant's knock ended after he was caught off Shoaib Bashir's delivery, it was a memorable performance that left England's bowlers in dismay.

(With inputs from agencies.)