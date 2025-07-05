Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shatters Six-Hitting Record in Thrilling Edgbaston Test

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant showcased his six-hitting skills during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, breaking Ben Stokes' record for most sixes in an away country. Pant hit 24 sixes in England, overtaking Stokes' 21 in South Africa. His aggressive play was crucial for India with limited playtime remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:20 IST
Rishabh Pant Shatters Six-Hitting Record in Thrilling Edgbaston Test
India vice-captain Rishabh Pant (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's dynamic vice-captain Rishabh Pant added another accolade to his name by exhibiting his unparalleled six-hitting prowess at Edgbaston during the second Test against England. Pant's aggressive play took center stage on the fourth day as he smashed three towering sixes, surpassing England captain Ben Stokes' record for the most sixes hit by a player in an away nation.

Following his spectacular display, Pant now boasts 24 Test sixes in England, the highest by any player on foreign soil, leaving Stokes' tally of 21 in South Africa trailing behind. West Indies legend Vivian Richards holds the third position with 16 sixes in England. With just under two days of play left, Pant, together with Test captain Shubman Gill, stepped up to accelerate India's scoring rate.

Pant began his innings with flair, brilliantly pulling a back-of-the-length delivery for four and then clearing the boundary with a flat-batted hit. He capitalized on a missed opportunity by England's Zak Crawley and continued to unleash his batting prowess, recording his second six by sweeping the ball over backward square. Though Pant's knock ended after he was caught off Shoaib Bashir's delivery, it was a memorable performance that left England's bowlers in dismay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025