India Sets Daunting Target for England in Edgbaston Test
India declared their second innings at 427-6, challenging England with a target of 608 in the second test at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill scored a century while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed half-centuries. England's bowlers faced a tough day as only Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir claimed two wickets each.
India declared their second innings at 427-6 on Saturday, setting a formidable target of 608 for England in the final session of day four at Edgbaston during the second test.
Leading from the front, skipper Shubman Gill hammered another century with a score of 161, following his impressive 269 in the first innings. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja added to India's strong performance with half-centuries.
England's bowlers endured a taxing day on the field, managing to take limited wickets. Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir were the only ones to break through, each taking two wickets.
