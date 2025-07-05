Shubman Gill's Heroics Dazzle in Birmingham Test

Indian cricket's rising star, Shubman Gill, delivered a historic performance against England in the Birmingham Test, scoring breathtaking knocks of 269 and 161 across two innings. His combined score of 430 runs marks the second-highest ever by a batter in a single Test, trailing only England's Graham Gooch who amassed 456 in 1990.

Gill's achievement of scoring over 150 in both innings places him alongside cricket greats like Allan Border. Additionally, he becomes only the second Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, to notch a double century and a century in the same Test. This milestone adds to a distinguished list of international batsmen who have achieved such a feat.

Notably, Gill broke Virat Kohli's record for the highest aggregates by an Indian captain in a Test. His stellar form has put India in a commanding position, leading England by 484 runs on the penultimate day. Alongside Rishabh Pant's quick 65, India was comfortably placed at 304/4, strengthening their grip on the match.

