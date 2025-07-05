Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Heroics Dazzle in Birmingham Test

Shubman Gill showcased a spectacular performance in the Birmingham Test against England, scoring 269 and 161. With a total of 430 runs, he now holds the second-highest aggregate in a Test match. Gill's feat places him among elite company, surpassing legendary performances, and further elevating his stature in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:56 IST
Shubman Gill's Heroics Dazzle in Birmingham Test
Shubman Gill (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian cricket's rising star, Shubman Gill, delivered a historic performance against England in the Birmingham Test, scoring breathtaking knocks of 269 and 161 across two innings. His combined score of 430 runs marks the second-highest ever by a batter in a single Test, trailing only England's Graham Gooch who amassed 456 in 1990.

Gill's achievement of scoring over 150 in both innings places him alongside cricket greats like Allan Border. Additionally, he becomes only the second Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, to notch a double century and a century in the same Test. This milestone adds to a distinguished list of international batsmen who have achieved such a feat.

Notably, Gill broke Virat Kohli's record for the highest aggregates by an Indian captain in a Test. His stellar form has put India in a commanding position, leading England by 484 runs on the penultimate day. Alongside Rishabh Pant's quick 65, India was comfortably placed at 304/4, strengthening their grip on the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025