Left Menu

Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion at Wimbledon

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was defeated by Emma Navarro in a surprising third-round match. Krejcikova struggled in the final set, needing medical attention, as Navarro advanced with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. This continues a trend of early exits for previous champions at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:13 IST
Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion at Wimbledon
Barbora Krejcikova
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic upset at Wimbledon on Saturday, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was ousted by the No. 10 seed Emma Navarro, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 during their third-round match.

Krejcikova faced difficulties in the deciding set and required a medical examination for her blood pressure after Navarro broke her serve, establishing a 3-2 lead at No. 1 Court. During the pause, Krejcikova was seen consuming a banana and hydrating, while Navarro consulted with her coach.

Once play continued, Krejcikova showed visible signs of discomfort, frequently bending over with her hands on her knees between points, which ultimately contributed to her early exit from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025