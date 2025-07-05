Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion at Wimbledon

In a dramatic upset at Wimbledon on Saturday, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was ousted by the No. 10 seed Emma Navarro, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 during their third-round match.

Krejcikova faced difficulties in the deciding set and required a medical examination for her blood pressure after Navarro broke her serve, establishing a 3-2 lead at No. 1 Court. During the pause, Krejcikova was seen consuming a banana and hydrating, while Navarro consulted with her coach.

Once play continued, Krejcikova showed visible signs of discomfort, frequently bending over with her hands on her knees between points, which ultimately contributed to her early exit from the tournament.

