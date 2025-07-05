Emma Navarro Upsets Defending Champion at Wimbledon
Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was defeated by Emma Navarro in a surprising third-round match. Krejcikova struggled in the final set, needing medical attention, as Navarro advanced with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. This continues a trend of early exits for previous champions at the tournament.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a dramatic upset at Wimbledon on Saturday, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was ousted by the No. 10 seed Emma Navarro, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 during their third-round match.
Krejcikova faced difficulties in the deciding set and required a medical examination for her blood pressure after Navarro broke her serve, establishing a 3-2 lead at No. 1 Court. During the pause, Krejcikova was seen consuming a banana and hydrating, while Navarro consulted with her coach.
Once play continued, Krejcikova showed visible signs of discomfort, frequently bending over with her hands on her knees between points, which ultimately contributed to her early exit from the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Victory for Argentina: A Rare Triumph Over the Lions
Rain Halts Bangladesh's Push for Rare Away Test Victory
Victory for Free Speech: Judge Orders Release of Mahmoud Khalil
Jabalpur's Stunning Comeback: Lions Roar in MPL 2025 with Victory Over Jaguars
Javed Hussain: The Unlikely Rugby Star Leading Hyderabad Heroes to Victory