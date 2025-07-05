Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs with Stunning Gold at Inaugural Javelin Classic

Neeraj Chopra claimed gold in his first eponymous javelin event in Bengaluru, with an unbeatable throw of 86.18m. The competition featured notable athletes like Julius Yego and Thomas Rohler. Chopra aims to hold this world-class event annually, attracting more athletes globally.

Updated: 05-07-2025 22:41 IST
In a resounding victory at the Neeraj Chopra Classic held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with a formidable javelin throw of 86.18 meters on Saturday. The inaugural competition saw an elite lineup, including renowned figures like Kenya's Julius Yego and Germany's Thomas Rohler, competing alongside domestic talents.

Chopra, who previously won gold at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and silver at the 2024 Paris Games, showcased his prowess by maintaining dominance with subsequent throws of 84.07m and 82.22m. Over 14,500 enthusiastic spectators rallied behind their hometown hero. Expressing gratitude to the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics for facilitating the prestigious event, Chopra remarked, "This is a big thing for our country."

The competition didn't lack drama; Yego took silver with 84.51m, while Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage secured bronze with 84.34m. Notably, former world champion Rohler faced a surprising exit after managing just one valid attempt. Chopra expressed hopes to replicate the event next year, inviting more international and domestic athletes to participate.

