India Dominates: Akash Deep and Siraj Dismantle England's Top Order in Thrilling Test Match

In an exciting Day Four of the second Test match, Indian bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj left a robust imprint on England's top order. Despite England reaching 72 for three at stumps, they face the daunting task of needing another 536 runs to preserve their lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Akash Deep shone brightly, taking the valuable wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root, while Siraj made an early impact by dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck in the second over. England's hope of maintaining their lead now hangs by a thread as they face an uphill struggle on the final day.

Earlier, in a decisive declaration, India ended their innings at 427 for six, powered by Shubman Gill's exceptional double century and solid fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja. With India leading by an intimidating 536 runs, the stage is set for a captivating conclusion.

