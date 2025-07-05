Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Rising Star of Youth Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a prodigious 14-year-old cricketer, made headlines by scoring the fastest Youth ODI century. His remarkable 143 from 78 balls led India U-19 to a 55-run win over England, securing the series. Suryavanshi continues to break records, drawing accolades from cricket officials and setting his path in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Worcester | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a formidable young cricketer, has stunned the sports world by scoring the quickest century in Youth ODI history. At 14, his 143-run innings propelled India Under-19 to a decisive 55-run victory over England, clinching the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Breaking Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam's previous record, Suryavanshi accomplished his century in just 52 balls, eventually finishing with a strike rate of 183. His talent, honed by a breakthrough IPL 2025 season, is now lauded by cricket aficionados.

Suryavanshi's achievements extend beyond this ODI milestone; he is the youngest ever to hit an IPL century and notched the second-fastest Youth Test hundred. Experts and fans suggest he is on course to reshape the future of cricket.

