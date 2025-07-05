Left Menu

Green Initiative Blossoms in Bhusawal: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Culminates with Vibrant Community Participation

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' afforestation initiative in Bhusawal, inspired by PM Modi's campaign, concluded successfully with the planting of over 2,000 saplings. Hosted by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the event emphasized ecological responsibility and featured participation from local institutions to boost regional greening efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:43 IST
Raksha Nikhil Khadse.(Photo: Sai Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhusawal, in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, witnessed the successful completion of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' initiative, a continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary campaign. The event was spearheaded by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, who reinforced the need for tree planting.

The effort, coordinated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Jalgaon District Administration, and My Bharat, resulted in students and volunteers planting over 2,000 native saplings. This ambitious drive aimed to bolster local biodiversity and address pressing environmental issues like soil erosion and diminishing groundwater levels.

Raksha Khadse, referencing Saint Tukaram Maharaj, underlined the cultural and ecological significance of trees, urging citizens to 'Plant trees, save trees!' Multiple educational institutions actively participated, enhancing the region's green infrastructure. The initiative concluded with a strong commitment to sustainable living and ecological consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

