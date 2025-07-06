Djokovic's Century at Wimbledon: A Historic Milestone

Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, marked a historic milestone by securing his 100th match win at Wimbledon, leading the experienced players' charge into the last 16 on Saturday. His impressive victory over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets places him alongside the greats like Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer, as he eyes his eighth Wimbledon title and a record-breaking 25th major overall.

Jannik Sinner, maintaining his formidable form, dominated Pedro Martinez with a commanding win, equaling the professional era record for the fewest games lost en route to the fourth round. While Sinner advances, French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova's campaign ended in tears following her loss to America's Emma Navarro, highlighting the tournament's dramatic and emotional turns.

Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic also marked significant victories, proving the ongoing prowess of seasoned players in the spotlight. The shifting dynamics of this year's competition promise thrilling encounters ahead, with newcomers and veterans alike vying for glory at the prestigious All England Club.

