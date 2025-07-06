Katoto and Baltimore Dazzle as France Stuns England in Women's Euro Opener

In a surprising turn of events, France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored in the first half, securing a 2-1 victory over reigning champions England in their Women's Euro Group D opener on Saturday.

France dominated with a clever counterattack strategy, initiating the scoring with a close-range goal by Katoto in the 36th minute following an assist from Delphine Cascarino. Shortly after, Sandy Baltimore's solo effort doubled their lead.

Despite enjoying significant possession, England faltered in execution. Their sole goal came too late, as Keira Walsh scored in the 87th minute. France defended resolutely to seal a key win, positioning themselves to advance with a victory against Wales.

