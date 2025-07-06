Faith Kipyegon Smashes Her Own 1,500 Metres World Record
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has set a new world record in the 1,500 meters, clocking in at 3 minutes 48.68 seconds at the Eugene Diamond League meet. Her previous record was 3:49.04, set in Paris last July.
In an outstanding athletic feat, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered her own 1,500 meters world record at the Eugene Diamond League meeting on Saturday.
Kipyegon completed the race in an impressive three minutes 48.68 seconds, improving on her previous world mark of 3:49.04, which she established at the Paris Diamond League meeting in July of last year.
This achievement further solidifies her standing as one of the greatest middle-distance runners in history.
