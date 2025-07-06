Blazing Trails: Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon Shatter World Records at Eugene

In a spectacular display of athletic excellence, Kenya's Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon rewrote the history books at the Eugene Diamond League meet. Chebet, the Olympic champion, smashed the 5,000 metres world record, clocking in at an impressive 13 minutes 58.06 seconds, outpacing Gudaf Tsegay's prior mark by over two seconds.

Not to be outdone, compatriot Faith Kipyegon shattered her own 1,500m record, completing the race in 3 minutes 48.68 seconds. The event lived up to its promise of fireworks, with Chebet and Kipyegon's performances inspiring a new generation of athletes. Both athletes expressed overwhelming joy at their astonishing achievements.

Meanwhile, in other events, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson dominated the men's 100m, and Sweden's Mondo Duplantis narrowly missed setting a new pole vault record. Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone displayed her versatility, impressively managing a flat 400m race. The meet underscored the relentless pursuit of excellence inherent in the world of athletics.

