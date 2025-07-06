Left Menu

Blazing Trails: Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon Shatter World Records at Eugene

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon set new world records at the Eugene Diamond League. Chebet broke the 5,000m record with a time of 13:58.06. Kipyegon shattered her own 1,500m record, clocking in at 3:48.68. The event showcased athletic prowess, promising competitive spirit and record-breaking feats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:05 IST
Blazing Trails: Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon Shatter World Records at Eugene

In a spectacular display of athletic excellence, Kenya's Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon rewrote the history books at the Eugene Diamond League meet. Chebet, the Olympic champion, smashed the 5,000 metres world record, clocking in at an impressive 13 minutes 58.06 seconds, outpacing Gudaf Tsegay's prior mark by over two seconds.

Not to be outdone, compatriot Faith Kipyegon shattered her own 1,500m record, completing the race in 3 minutes 48.68 seconds. The event lived up to its promise of fireworks, with Chebet and Kipyegon's performances inspiring a new generation of athletes. Both athletes expressed overwhelming joy at their astonishing achievements.

Meanwhile, in other events, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson dominated the men's 100m, and Sweden's Mondo Duplantis narrowly missed setting a new pole vault record. Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone displayed her versatility, impressively managing a flat 400m race. The meet underscored the relentless pursuit of excellence inherent in the world of athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025