Thomas Müller's Final Bow: An Era Ends at Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller bids farewell to Bayern Munich after a 25-year career, ending with a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Müller, who started at Bayern at age 10, has been instrumental in winning 13 Bundesliga titles. As his future remains uncertain, rumors suggest a potential move to the MLS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:33 IST
Thomas Müller's Final Bow: An Era Ends at Bayern Munich
Thomas Müller waved a final goodbye to the Bayern Munich fans after their Club World Cup's decisive whistle, wrapping up a remarkable 25-year journey with the German club. The end came with a bittersweet 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Despite coming on as a substitute and nearly drawing a penalty in the match's closing moments, a video review denied the claim as PSG secured their victory. ''I'm still fully in work mode now,'' Müller remarked, reflecting on the intense match.

Although Bayern announced in April the non-renewal of his contract, Müller's storied career includes more appearances than any other player and 13 Bundesliga titles. As speculation about a move to Major League Soccer grows, Müller's future remains a hot topic among football enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

