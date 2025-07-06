Pochettino's Final Challenge Before World Cup Glory Awaits
United States manager Mauricio Pochettino anticipates the Gold Cup final against Mexico as a crucial test before the World Cup. With the U.S. and Mexico already qualified as hosts, this match offers a rare chance to experience high-pressure competition. Pochettino also expressed solidarity with Texas flood victims.
United States football manager Mauricio Pochettino is placing significant emphasis on the upcoming Gold Cup final against Mexico, viewing it as an essential preparation for next year's FIFA World Cup.
With both the U.S. and Mexico qualified as World Cup hosts, the teams have bypassed the usual qualifying rounds, making Sunday's final one of the last opportunities to experience competitive pressure.
Pochettino highlighted the importance of playing under pressure while also expressing condolences to victims of recent Texas floods. The final will take place at Houston's NRG Stadium, amid the backdrop of tragic events in the state.
