Thrilling Showdown: India vs. England Test Match Drama
Play resumed on Sunday after rain delayed the start of the final day in the second Test between India and England. India is seven wickets away from victory, while England needs an aggressive innings to chase down 536 runs. Key players include Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an intense cricket encounter, play resumed on Sunday following a rain delay in the final day of the second Test match between India and England.
The delay pushed back the start by almost two hours, trimming the scheduled 90 overs by 10. Sessions have been adjusted accordingly, with play now set to run throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.
India, requiring just seven wickets for a win, saw remarkable performances from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. England, trailing by 536 runs, leans heavily on batsmen Ollie Pope and Harry Brook to mount a final assault in pursuit of victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ollie Pope's Heroics Revive England's Hope Against India at Headingley
Harry Brook Shines as England Gains Slight Edge Over India in Leeds Test
Harry Brook's Audacious Innings Against India
Ollie Pope's Century Secures England's Stability at Number Three
Ollie Pope's Century Keeps England Afloat Against India