Thrilling Showdown: India vs. England Test Match Drama

In an intense cricket encounter, play resumed on Sunday following a rain delay in the final day of the second Test match between India and England.

The delay pushed back the start by almost two hours, trimming the scheduled 90 overs by 10. Sessions have been adjusted accordingly, with play now set to run throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

India, requiring just seven wickets for a win, saw remarkable performances from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. England, trailing by 536 runs, leans heavily on batsmen Ollie Pope and Harry Brook to mount a final assault in pursuit of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)