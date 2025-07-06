Khachanov's Stellar Performance Secures Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot

Karen Khachanov, the No. 17 seed, has advanced to his second Wimbledon quarterfinal after a commanding win over Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, on Sunday. Khachanov displayed impeccable form, boasting more than twice as many winners as unforced errors in the match.

The Russian player, who was also a quarterfinalist at the All England Club four years ago, is set to face either No. 5 Taylor Fritz or Jordan Thompson in his next match. He has previously reached the Grand Slam semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023.

On Sunday, other thrilling matchups included two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against No. 14 Andrey Rublev, while top women's matches feature No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka meeting No. 24 Elise Mertens. Play continues Monday with Novak Djokovic facing No. 11 Alex de Minaur, followed by additional high-stakes showdowns.

