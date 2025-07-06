Left Menu

Khachanov's Stellar Performance Secures Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot

No. 17 seed Karen Khachanov advances to his second Wimbledon quarterfinal by defeating Kamil Majchrzak. Khachanov displayed a strong performance with more winners than unforced errors. He may face either Taylor Fritz or Jordan Thompson next. Other notable matches include Carlos Alcaraz vs. Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elise Mertens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:44 IST
Khachanov's Stellar Performance Secures Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot
Karen Khachanov
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Karen Khachanov, the No. 17 seed, has advanced to his second Wimbledon quarterfinal after a commanding win over Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, on Sunday. Khachanov displayed impeccable form, boasting more than twice as many winners as unforced errors in the match.

The Russian player, who was also a quarterfinalist at the All England Club four years ago, is set to face either No. 5 Taylor Fritz or Jordan Thompson in his next match. He has previously reached the Grand Slam semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023.

On Sunday, other thrilling matchups included two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against No. 14 Andrey Rublev, while top women's matches feature No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka meeting No. 24 Elise Mertens. Play continues Monday with Novak Djokovic facing No. 11 Alex de Minaur, followed by additional high-stakes showdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025