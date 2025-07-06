Left Menu

Taylor Fritz Advances Amidst Drama at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals after his opponent, Jordan Thompson, retired due to injury. Fritz is set to face Karen Khachanov next. Thompson's performance was hindered by existing injuries. Several other matches took place, setting the stage for the quarterfinals featuring top names like Djokovic and Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:34 IST
Taylor Fritz moved into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third time in four years on Sunday as his opponent, Jordan Thompson, retired due to injury. Thompson, who battled back and leg issues, withdrew after trailing 6-1, 3-0. Fritz acknowledged the unfortunate situation as he looks ahead to his match against Karen Khachanov.

Fritz's next opponent, the 17th-seeded Khachanov, earned his spot with a convincing win over Kamil Majchrzak. Majchrzak reached the fourth round at a major for the first time, marking a turnaround from a six-match Grand Slam losing streak.

In other Wimbledon action, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic continue their campaigns. The quarterfinals draw nearer with a competitive roster lining up post-Monday's matches, showcasing talents like Sinner, Swiatek, and Shelton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

