Taylor Fritz Advances Amidst Drama at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz moved into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third time in four years on Sunday as his opponent, Jordan Thompson, retired due to injury. Thompson, who battled back and leg issues, withdrew after trailing 6-1, 3-0. Fritz acknowledged the unfortunate situation as he looks ahead to his match against Karen Khachanov.

Fritz's next opponent, the 17th-seeded Khachanov, earned his spot with a convincing win over Kamil Majchrzak. Majchrzak reached the fourth round at a major for the first time, marking a turnaround from a six-match Grand Slam losing streak.

In other Wimbledon action, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic continue their campaigns. The quarterfinals draw nearer with a competitive roster lining up post-Monday's matches, showcasing talents like Sinner, Swiatek, and Shelton.

