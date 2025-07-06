Left Menu

Mathieu van der Poel Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

Mathieu van der Poel clinched victory in stage two of the Tour de France, defeating Tadej Pogacar in a thrilling sprint finish. This win grants him the race leader's yellow jersey. Despite tough conditions, Van der Poel persevered through the longest stage, covering 209.1km to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:47 IST
Mathieu van der Poel, representing Alpecin-Deceuninck, emerged victorious in the second stage of the Tour de France, narrowly defeating Slovenian Tadej Pogacar in an intense sprint finish. The tightly contested race saw a large leading group stay together, culminating in Van der Poel's photo finish win after the 209.1km route.

Van der Poel's triumph secured him the coveted yellow jersey, a testament to his endurance on the Tour's longest stage, stretching from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer. "The final was actually harder than I thought," Van der Poel remarked, acknowledging the competitive nature of his fellow riders on the demanding climbs.

This victory marks Alpecin-Deceuninck's second win in the Tour, following Belgian Jasper Philipsen's success in the opening stage. Despite weather-induced logistical delays, the determined riders tackled the challenging conditions. The Tour continues with stage three from Valenciennes to Dunkirk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

