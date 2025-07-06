Left Menu

Akash Deep's Heroics Lead India to Historic Edgbaston Triumph

Akash Deep's outstanding performance with the ball secured India's first-ever test victory at Edgbaston against England. Deep took six wickets as England fell 336 runs short in their chase, leveling the series at 1-1. Notably, this win overcame India's past difficulties at the Birmingham venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:56 IST
Akash Deep's Heroics Lead India to Historic Edgbaston Triumph
Akash Deep's remarkable bowling performance propelled India to a historic victory at Edgbaston, marking their first win at the venue against England and leveling the series at 1-1.

Despite a daunting target of 608 runs, England's batting lineup faltered under Deep's relentless assault, finishing 336 runs shy.

Deep achieved his maiden test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99, sealing the match with a total of 10 wickets.

