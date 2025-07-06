Akash Deep's Heroics Lead India to Historic Edgbaston Triumph

Akash Deep's remarkable bowling performance propelled India to a historic victory at Edgbaston, marking their first win at the venue against England and leveling the series at 1-1.

Despite a daunting target of 608 runs, England's batting lineup faltered under Deep's relentless assault, finishing 336 runs shy.

Deep achieved his maiden test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99, sealing the match with a total of 10 wickets.