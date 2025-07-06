Wimbledon Line Call Controversy: A Technology Blunder

A dispute over a line call created significant uproar at Wimbledon after the new electronic system failed during a crucial match point on Centre Court. This malfunction led to a contentious do-over that potentially cost Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova a game.

Pavlyuchenkova, who ultimately secured a victory against Britain's Sonay Kartal, expressed her frustration, suggesting that the local favorite received an undue advantage. Despite the setback at 4-4, Pavlyuchenkova prevailed to reach the quarterfinals, marking her first such advancement at the All England Club since 2016.

The match sparked debate about Wimbledon's decision to scrap the video review challenge system, with critics calling for its reinstatement. The incident also drew commentary from players, including Taylor Fritz, questioning the role and decisions of chair umpires in such situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)