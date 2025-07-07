Left Menu

Renato Portaluppi: From Relegation to Giant-Killer

Renato Portaluppi, also known as Renato Gaucho, has dramatically transformed Fluminense, a Club World Cup underdog, into a formidable team that will face Chelsea in the semi-finals. With his charismatic leadership, Portaluppi has defied expectations by leading Fluminense to significant victories, solidifying his place as a celebrated yet controversial figure in Brazilian soccer.

Renato Portaluppi, the showman of Brazilian soccer, has taken Club World Cup underdog Fluminense from potential relegation to the semi-finals in just three months. Under his leadership, they are set to face Chelsea after defeating significant opponents like Inter Milan and Al-Hilal.

Known as Renato Gaucho, the 62-year-old has become a polarising yet beloved figure in the sport, despite his controversial persona. Portaluppi led Fluminense to historic victories, reminiscent of his legendary goal-scoring days, when he famously declared himself superior to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portaluppi's career, marked by highs and lows, includes his exclusion from Brazil's 1986 World Cup squad due to disciplinary issues. Now a coach, he employs a bold 'creating chaos' tactic, successfully pushing Fluminense to perform beyond expectations in the tournament.

