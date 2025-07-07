Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Rublev in Intense Wimbledon Battle

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious after a gripping fourth-round clash against Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon, with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win on Centre Court. Despite an initial stumble, the Spanish second seed showcased his best form to thwart the Russian's spirited challenge.

Alcaraz was unfazed after losing the first set, quickly rallying back when Rublev double-faulted at a crucial break point. The Spaniard deftly countered Rublev's aggressive tennis, hitting a string of remarkable winning shots to seize control of the match.

In the decisive fourth set, Alcaraz appeared unstoppable, securing a vital break of serve to clinch his 22nd consecutive match win. Facing Rublev, known for his powerful play, Alcaraz commented on the difficulty of the encounter and expressed satisfaction with his strategic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)