Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Rublev in Intense Wimbledon Battle

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Andrey Rublev in a thrilling fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon, securing a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Alcaraz's bid for a third consecutive title remains alive after overcoming an early deficit and demonstrating resilience against Rublev's powerful play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:23 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Rublev in Intense Wimbledon Battle
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious after a gripping fourth-round clash against Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon, with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win on Centre Court. Despite an initial stumble, the Spanish second seed showcased his best form to thwart the Russian's spirited challenge.

Alcaraz was unfazed after losing the first set, quickly rallying back when Rublev double-faulted at a crucial break point. The Spaniard deftly countered Rublev's aggressive tennis, hitting a string of remarkable winning shots to seize control of the match.

In the decisive fourth set, Alcaraz appeared unstoppable, securing a vital break of serve to clinch his 22nd consecutive match win. Facing Rublev, known for his powerful play, Alcaraz commented on the difficulty of the encounter and expressed satisfaction with his strategic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025