Left Menu

Switzerland Triumphs Over Iceland: Women's Euros Group Drama

Switzerland secured a vital 2-0 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros, thanks to goals by Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim. This win keeps their knockout stage hopes alive as they move to second in Group A. Iceland's defeat means they cannot progress further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:32 IST
Switzerland Triumphs Over Iceland: Women's Euros Group Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Geraldine Reuteler delivered a crucial goal, followed by a late strike from Alayah Pilgrim, to secure Switzerland's 2-0 win over Iceland in the Women's Euros. This victory was critical for the hosts as they continue to pursue a place in the knockout stage.

Both teams were under pressure, having lost their opening matches. Iceland's Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir almost put the visitors ahead early on with a powerful crossbar deflection, startling the crowd. However, it was Reuteler who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, capitalizing on an Icelandic midfield error.

With Norway defeating Finland 2-1 earlier in the day, Switzerland now climbs to second place in the group standing on goal difference. As the Swiss prepare to face Finland in their final group match, Iceland's chances of advancing are officially over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025