Switzerland Triumphs Over Iceland: Women's Euros Group Drama

Geraldine Reuteler delivered a crucial goal, followed by a late strike from Alayah Pilgrim, to secure Switzerland's 2-0 win over Iceland in the Women's Euros. This victory was critical for the hosts as they continue to pursue a place in the knockout stage.

Both teams were under pressure, having lost their opening matches. Iceland's Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir almost put the visitors ahead early on with a powerful crossbar deflection, startling the crowd. However, it was Reuteler who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, capitalizing on an Icelandic midfield error.

With Norway defeating Finland 2-1 earlier in the day, Switzerland now climbs to second place in the group standing on goal difference. As the Swiss prepare to face Finland in their final group match, Iceland's chances of advancing are officially over.

(With inputs from agencies.)