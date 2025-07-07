Australia's Veteran Cricketers Shine in Series Victory Against West Indies

Australia's cricket team, under the leadership of Captain Pat Cummins, demonstrated the value of experience in securing a decisive 133-run victory against the West Indies. The three-test series squad mostly comprises players over 30, except for younger talents like Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

The second test showcased Steve Smith's essential 71-run contribution, helping recover the team from a precarious 28-3 in their second innings. Bowling veterans Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc each took three crucial wickets on day four, underscoring the importance of seasoned players.

Despite their strong performance, Australia faces challenges, such as the form of young opener Sam Konstas, averaging just 18.25. Cummins advises focusing on continued learning rather than short-term results. The final test in Kingston will be day-night, with the team preparing for the unpredictable nature of pink-ball cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)