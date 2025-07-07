Manu Bhaker Leads Strong Indian Squad for Asian Championship

Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker headlines the Indian shooting squad announced for the prestigious 16th Asian Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The competition, scheduled from August 16 to 30, includes Bhaker participating in two individual events. India's 35-member team aims to secure top honors in the 15 events and three mixed team competitions.

The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) also unveiled the squads for the upcoming ISSF Junior World Cup and Junior Asian Championships. Notably, the senior team for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Ningbo, China, was released with the event set from September 7 to 15.

Apart from Bhaker, renowned names such as former world champion Rudrankksh Patil and Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, and 2018 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat feature prominently. The inclusion of these sharpshooters highlights the strong mix of youth and experience in India's contingent.

