AFI's Bold Move: Tackling Doping with Coach Registration
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is taking a strong stance against doping by mandating the registration of all coaches. The AFI will not recommend athletes for national awards if they train with unregistered coaches. The initiative aims to curb doping by holding coaches accountable and ensuring they adhere to guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is implementing a stringent new policy to combat the rising instances of doping in the national sports arena. In a decisive move, the AFI has mandated the registration of all coaches by a July 31 deadline, warning that non-compliant coaches will face blacklisting. This policy aims to ensure that only athletes trained by registered coaches will be considered for national awards such as the Arjuna and Khel Ratna.
According to AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, this initiative boosts accountability among coaches, some of whom are involved in doping activities. Sumariwalla advocates for the criminalization of doping and believes that drastic steps are needed to tackle the menace, citing the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, which lacks measures for imprisonment of offenders.
Furthermore, the AFI plans to create an anti-doping cell to identify suspect coaches and suspicious training centers. This intelligence will be shared with the National Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit. Sumariwalla also highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Khelo Bharat Niti, the new National Sports Policy approved by the Cabinet, which emphasizes governance, infrastructure, and the sports industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AFI
- doping
- coach registration
- national awards
- athletics
- Sumariwalla
- NADA
- anti-doping
- policy
- India
ALSO READ
National Junior Athletics Championships Kick Off with Thrilling Track and Field Battles
Canada Bags World Cup Spot After T20 Triumph
Records Shattered on Day One of National Junior Athletics Championships
Plus500 Ltd Secures Regulatory Green Light in Canada
Records Shattered at National Junior Athletics Championships