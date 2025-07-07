Left Menu

AFI's Bold Move: Tackling Doping with Coach Registration

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is taking a strong stance against doping by mandating the registration of all coaches. The AFI will not recommend athletes for national awards if they train with unregistered coaches. The initiative aims to curb doping by holding coaches accountable and ensuring they adhere to guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:04 IST
AFI's Bold Move: Tackling Doping with Coach Registration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is implementing a stringent new policy to combat the rising instances of doping in the national sports arena. In a decisive move, the AFI has mandated the registration of all coaches by a July 31 deadline, warning that non-compliant coaches will face blacklisting. This policy aims to ensure that only athletes trained by registered coaches will be considered for national awards such as the Arjuna and Khel Ratna.

According to AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, this initiative boosts accountability among coaches, some of whom are involved in doping activities. Sumariwalla advocates for the criminalization of doping and believes that drastic steps are needed to tackle the menace, citing the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, which lacks measures for imprisonment of offenders.

Furthermore, the AFI plans to create an anti-doping cell to identify suspect coaches and suspicious training centers. This intelligence will be shared with the National Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit. Sumariwalla also highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Khelo Bharat Niti, the new National Sports Policy approved by the Cabinet, which emphasizes governance, infrastructure, and the sports industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025