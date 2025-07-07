AFI's Bold Move: Tackling Doping with Coach Registration

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is implementing a stringent new policy to combat the rising instances of doping in the national sports arena. In a decisive move, the AFI has mandated the registration of all coaches by a July 31 deadline, warning that non-compliant coaches will face blacklisting. This policy aims to ensure that only athletes trained by registered coaches will be considered for national awards such as the Arjuna and Khel Ratna.

According to AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, this initiative boosts accountability among coaches, some of whom are involved in doping activities. Sumariwalla advocates for the criminalization of doping and believes that drastic steps are needed to tackle the menace, citing the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, which lacks measures for imprisonment of offenders.

Furthermore, the AFI plans to create an anti-doping cell to identify suspect coaches and suspicious training centers. This intelligence will be shared with the National Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit. Sumariwalla also highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Khelo Bharat Niti, the new National Sports Policy approved by the Cabinet, which emphasizes governance, infrastructure, and the sports industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)