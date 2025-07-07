Left Menu

India's Landmark Victory at Edgbaston: Shubman Gill's Heroics Shine

India achieved a historic win over England at Edgbaston, triumphing by 336 runs in the Test series. The victory was marked by an outstanding performance from captain Shubman Gill, who scored 430 runs, and Akash Deep's decisive bowling. This triumph, without star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, was widely praised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:23 IST
India's Landmark Victory at Edgbaston: Shubman Gill's Heroics Shine
Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India accomplished a significant milestone by defeating England at Edgbaston with a resounding 336-run victory, marking their first Test win at the venue. Despite missing their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team exhibited exceptional performance, led by captain Shubman Gill's remarkable batting display.

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin lauded the team's success, emphasizing the magnitude of the achievement, especially in the absence of Bumrah. "The team's dominance was remarkable," he told ANI. Shubman Gill's impressive innings of 269 and 161 earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.

Facing a massive challenge, England opted to field first but struggled to curb Gill's batting prowess, who, along with significant contributions from teammates, built formidable partnerships. Eventually, England succumbed to the pressure, with Akash Deep's outstanding bowling securing the win.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025