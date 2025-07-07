India's Landmark Victory at Edgbaston: Shubman Gill's Heroics Shine

India accomplished a significant milestone by defeating England at Edgbaston with a resounding 336-run victory, marking their first Test win at the venue. Despite missing their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team exhibited exceptional performance, led by captain Shubman Gill's remarkable batting display.

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin lauded the team's success, emphasizing the magnitude of the achievement, especially in the absence of Bumrah. "The team's dominance was remarkable," he told ANI. Shubman Gill's impressive innings of 269 and 161 earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.

Facing a massive challenge, England opted to field first but struggled to curb Gill's batting prowess, who, along with significant contributions from teammates, built formidable partnerships. Eventually, England succumbed to the pressure, with Akash Deep's outstanding bowling securing the win.